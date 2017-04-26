 

'This is bigger for me than any gold medal' - Olympic great Dame Valerie Adams expecting her first child

Motherhood awaits Kiwi Olympic great Dame Valerie Adams.

The Kiwi shot put legend has been invested as a Dame Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit at Government House in Auckland.
The two-time Olympic shot put gold medallist is expecting her first child in October, she revealed today.

It caps a momentous week for the 32-year-old, who was anointed New Zealand's youngest Dame at a ceremony in Wellington.

Adams told NZME she and husband Gabriel Price were thrilled.

"We couldn't be happier," she said.

"I've always wanted to be a mum. This is bigger for me than any gold medal."

Adams will miss August's world championships in London but says she remains committed to defending her gold medal at next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

She is yet to commit to a fifth Olympic campaign at Tokyo in 2020, where she would pursue a fourth medal.

Adams won silver at last year's Rio Olympics, denied a hat-trick of golds by a final-round heave from American Michelle Carter.

The Kiwi shot put legend has been invested as a Dame Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit at Government House in Auckland.

Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

