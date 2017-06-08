 

Big turnout and great conditions expected at Mt Hutt for start of ski season

The South Island's ski season is set to kick off today with the first of the big commercial fields opening.

Fresh falls of snow and good clear conditions has this year's open day at Mt Hutt slated as one of the best in years.

"With the snow conditions the way they are, probably the best for a number of years, I'm expecting a big turn out," says James McKenzie, Mt Hutt ski area manager.

The snow fields are primed and ready to go after a 25cm dumping on Sunday as well as the addition of man made snow.

"I know in my mind what I've done is a fantastic product and people are going to enjoy it," says Brent Frame, snow groomer.

1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett says it's forecast to be a nice day on the slopes today.

"Higher up there'll be a little bit of snow which will be great news for the skiers," Dan says.

"It will be a colder southerly and of course folks thinking of that first day of skiing weather-wise they'll want to wrap up so it'll be looking pretty good but it'll certainly feel like winter."

With last weekend's snow dump, a forecast free of nor-westerlies and around 800 enthusiasts expected today, this season's opening is expected to be one of the best in years.

Two other Central Otago ski fields - Cadrona and The Remarkables are set to open this weekend with Coronet Peak opening their slopes the week after.

