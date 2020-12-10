Big surge of trucks hauling re-directed Christmas loot set to overtake roads

Starting today motorists have been urged to take extra care on State Highway 1 between Auckland and Whangārei amid a significant increase in heavy vehicle traffic redirecting delayed Christmas cargo.

There will be approximately 800 additional trucks carrying 1200 containers from Northport to Auckland, and the surge is expected to last around seven days, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency predicts.

The containers are from the ship Constantinos P, which was diverted to Northport due to delays in unloading its Christmas cargo in Auckland.

The ship, Northport's largest ever visitor, is currently being unloaded.

There will be up to 12 trucks an hour leaving Northport from 6am to midnight, NZTA said. There will also be empty trucks making the return journey to Northport for another load.

NZTA vehicle compliance officers, Worksafe and the police commercial vehicle safety team will be actively monitoring truck movements on SH1 to check truck drivers have enough rest to ensure they are driving in a safe manner.

"Our commercial vehicle safety team officers will be focusing on ensuring truck drivers travelling between Northland and Auckland are not driving fatigued and are complying with their driving hour limits, while also checking that the trucks are roadworthy,” said Senior Sergeant Mike Flatt, who leads the team.

NZTA director of regional relationships Steve Mutton urged motorists to plan ahead and be aware of the increased truck presence.

“We expect the roads to be busy in the lead up to Christmas and there are only a few passing lane opportunities on the route. We ask motorists to be patient and give trucks space on the road for the safety of all road users."

Mutton said motorists may need to factor in potential delays on SH1 into their planned journeys.

“Trying to ‘make up lost time’ by speeding and unsafe overtaking puts everyone using the road at risk," he said. “Speed is a factor in every crash. Even when it isn’t the direct cause, it can be the difference between someone walking away unharmed or being seriously injured or even killed. For everyone’s safety, please slow down. We want everybody to have safe journeys these holidays.”

NZTA roading contractors will also be working on the scheduled road surfacing programme on SH1 south of Whangārei ahead of the holidays, Mutton said.