Big snow storm starts to pound the south before moving to the North Island

A big snow storm is starting to hammer parts of the South Island before moving up the country to hit large parts of the North Island.

Warnings are in place across the country, the storm forecast to cause widespread disruption from heavy snow, rain, strong winds and mountainous seas.

If you have pictures or video you want to share, email news@tvnz.co.nz

Motorists on Otago and Southland's roads are being warned of the icy conditions and road closures.

A number of accidents have been reported.

Animals too are braving the cold, some lamas at Burke's Pass appearing unimpressed.

In Southland, the storm is nothing new to farmers and with feed stocks at the ready, the snow is being seen as necessary.

"If we don't get a winter then we're not going to fill up our lakes and creeks and rivers. We need some water, we need some snow on the hills," said Rex Carter, a Mossburn farmer.

On the skifields, the visibility may have been limited but that didn't stop school holiday crowds enjoying fresh powder on the slopes, with over half a metre of snow expected in the coming days.

In Queenstown the snow didn't settle in town and visitors were hoping for more.