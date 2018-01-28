 

Big OE inspires Kiwi poet’s new book

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

We find out why the successful spoken-word headliner is heading home.
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

2
Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia.

Woman accuses film star Steven Seagal of rape in 1993

01:54
3
In a world first, the bridge will be flooded in light powered by solar and battery energy.

Auckland's Harbour bridge to stand out in tonight's light-and-sound show

01:35
4
The bridge will be lit with 90,000 led lights and flood lights in a world first solar powered project.

Auckland's Harbour bridge takes spotlight from Skytower in captivating light-and-sound show

5
Police (file picture).

Man dies after stabbing at Kaikoura holiday park

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
