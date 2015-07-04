TODAY |

'Big loud rumble' as earthquake rattles Christchurch

A short, sharp earthquake has jolted Christchurch, rumbling more than 6000 people.

The magnitude 3.4 was only 4.4km deep, striking around 5km south of Christchurch at 3.19pm.

More than 6000 people have reported feeling the jolt on GeoNet, largely reporting weak to moderate shaking.

Residents have described the quake as being a "big loud rumble", with one person saying it "felt and sounded bigger than it actually was".

"Only 3.5 & 5km deep. But will have people in Christchurch on edge," @mrwjwa wrote on Twitter.

Twitter user Erin Speedy said it was "enough to tickle my toes and get the nerves pumping".

"Big loud rumble then short and sharp. Tally ho Rūaumoko, that's enough now," she wrote.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
