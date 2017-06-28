 

'The big loser here is cows' - Housing Minister issues eviction notice for cattle on Auckland land for new homes

Hundreds of cows have today "got an eviction notice" from Housing Minister Nick Smith as he declared the Government's intention to prioritise new Auckland houses over grazing land for farm animals.

In order to build 300 new homes in Auckland' the Government has made 18 hectares worth of cows homeless.
Source: 1 NEWS

Minister Smith spoke to the media today after the Point England Housing Bill was passed in Parliament last night to have 300 new houses built in an East Auckland development on public land.

"The cows are getting an eviction notice and I think that's a good thing," Dr Smith said.

"Whether they end up at the works or transferred to something else, that will be an issue for the farmer.

"I simply say that houses in Auckland for families is far more important than having 18 hectares of prime Auckland land being grazed by cows for 40 years."

As alluded to by Dr Smith, the fate of the cows is yet undetermined but they may be sent to the meatworks.

The Point England housing Bill will redistribute 18 hectares of public-land, providing 300 news homes, additional recreational facilities and playing fields.

The Government also said the Bill will help resolve Ngāti Paoa's Treaty claim over the Auckland land.

Within the Point England reserve land, 12 hectares will be used for the housing development, two hectares for a Ngāti Paoa marae, and four hectares for public recreational space.

