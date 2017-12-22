'A big lesson that should be learned' - father of Kiwi woman injured in Bali urges others to get travel insurance

The father of a Kiwi woman injured in Bali in a scooter accident is urging others to get travel insurance before going overseas.

Teenica Harrex is in a Bali hospital after suffering multiple injuries in the scooter crash that happened on December 10.

Her family are now trying to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring her home.

Ms Harrex was teaching English in Bali and did not have medical or travel insurance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade have been helping keep the Harrex family informed of their daughter's situation in hospital, and encourage anyone traveling to take out travel insurance, advised echoed by her whanau.

"That is a big lesson that should be learned by everybody that goes into these sorts of countries," Mr Harrex said.

The bill for her medical and travel costs is expected to top $200,000.

Mr Harrex said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up.

"There's no price on life."

Ms Harrex's parents have dipped into their retirement savings and her extended family have set up online fundraising pages both here and in Australia.