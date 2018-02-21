'A big kids' adventure' – Kiwi adventurer back from rare Antarctic mission to install modified water tanks

A Kiwi adventurer's just returned from a one-of-a-kind mission to a remote part of Antarctica installing his latest invention, modified water tanks.

Arrowtown designer Erik Bradshaw’s tanks are now a new mini-base at Cape Adare and are to become a crucial part of the restoration of the continent's first building.

"It's an incredible thing to have dreamt up an idea, and within a year of dreaming it up you're in Antarctica installing them," Mr Bradshaw told 1 NEWS.

The only way to get the tanks in was on a Chinese icebreaker, the tanks were then airlifted to the mainland where their bases were anchored against the Antarctic winds with 19 tonnes of gravel.

"We had 24 hours (to get the tanks in) we did it in nine hours and 20 minutes.

"Fortunately the Chinese came to rescue by putting fifty people on the job," Mr Bradshaw said.