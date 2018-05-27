 

Big ideas to shake-up NCEA released for public consultation, 'to challenge thinking and provoke debate' - Education Minister

A potential overhaul of NCEA Level One could be on the cards, as the government begins consulting the public after results from the NCEA review were released. 

The outcome of the government's NCEA review includes taking potential radical changes to NCEA Level one to public consultation, as well as ideas to better involve parents and students in course designs as part of the review of the course. 

The outcome of the government's NCEA review includes taking potential radical changes to NCEA Level one to public consultation.
Education Minister Chris Hipkins, who appeared on TVNZ1's Q+A this morning, said in a statement the new ideas were developed "to challenge thinking and provoke debate on updating our national school-leaving qualification". 

"It's really important the public has their say and I’m calling on them to take part. At stake is the opportunity to change how NCEA is used to prepare our students for life after school in fast-changing world," Mr Hipkins said. 

He said employers were telling the government that "students coming out of school don't have the right skills". 

Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right.

"All students have different strengths and abilities. I want every young person to have access to a pathway through NCEA that reflects their strengths, so that all students can fulfil their potential. Proposals include putting a greater focus on critical thinking, digital literacy and civic participation and teaching students how to work well alongside others." 

"Giving students access to different pathways during NCEA levels 2 and 3 by connecting them earlier with local employers, iwi and polytechnics is another option."

Ideas identified by the Ministerial Advisory Group include: 

1. Re-imagine NCEA Level one so it is focused on ensuring young people are prepared for further study, work, and life as citizens

2. Strengthen and clarify our expectations for literacy and numeracy attainment

3. Explicitly build into NCEA Levels 2 and 3 a requirement to prepare young people for further study, work, and life

4. Provide support for teachers, schools, and kura to enable real learning and coherent programmes

5. Strengthen and enhance the Record of Achievement so it provides a full picture of what young people have achieved

6. Remove barriers to achieving NCEA, starting with fees, process for accessing Special Assessment Conditions, and access to quality curriculum support materials.

For more information, click here. Public consultation begins today until September 16. 

