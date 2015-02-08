Big Gay Out cancelled due to the heavy rain

Source:
The annual Pride festival event Big Gay Out is cancelled due to the heavy rain in Auckland.
The cancellation was announced on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook.
"We were all ready to go for the Big Gay Out, but sadly it's just been cancelled due to all this rain.
"Huge thanks to all the organisers who put so much effort in and to our team of volunteers too. See you at the Pride Parade!! #RelentlesslyProud."
Event organisers confirmed the cancellation.
The Green Party's Marama Davidson was at Auckland's Coyle Park in Pt Chevalier in the rain and posted on twitter saying, "Well @biggayout was still fun before it got cancelled. Celebrating our Rainbow whānau in the rain."
