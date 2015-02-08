Big Gay Out cancelled due to the heavy rain

The annual Pride festival event Big Gay Out is cancelled due to the heavy rain in Auckland.

John Key, Andrew Little join thousands at Big Gay Out Source: 1 NEWS

The cancellation was announced on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook.

"We were all ready to go for the Big Gay Out, but sadly it's just been cancelled due to all this rain.

"Huge thanks to all the organisers who put so much effort in and to our team of volunteers too. See you at the Pride Parade!! #RelentlesslyProud."

Event organisers confirmed the cancellation.