Big fire at old Auckland church sends plume of smoke high into sky

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an old church in Auckland this afternoon, with flames and smoke clearly visible from neighbouring properties.

Large plumes of smoke have been billowing into the sky from St James Church on the corner of View Road and Esplanade Road in Mount Eden.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the incident at 4.35pm.

St John said they sent one ambulance just before 5pm and are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ.

The church was built in 1900.

An eye witness told 1 NEWS the fire is "huge" and there are over a dozen fire engines at the scene.

They say the back part of the church has been absolutely gutted by the blaze.

Fire services attend a large blaze at a church in Auckland's Mt Eden. Source: 1 NEWS
