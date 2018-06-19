 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'A big deal for us' - Black Ferns team up with Molenberg in sponsorship deal

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Ferns are welcoming the sponsorship of Molenberg, coming on board as the team's first official partner since acquiring full-time professional status.

Captain Fiao’o Faamusili says it’s a proud moment for women’s rugby.
Source: Breakfast

With the Black Ferns and New Zealand agreeing terms to see our top female players become contracted professionals last month, Molenberg have partnered with the team, as well as the Black Ferns Sevens.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, captain Fiao'o Fa'mausili spoke of the pride the deal signifies for women's rugby in New Zealand.

"It's pretty amazing to have Molenberg on our backs," she said.

"It's been a massive year for us, and we've got a big game ahead of us.

"To have Molenberg support us is a big deal, so thank you very much to Molenberg."

The Black Ferns are in camp ahead of their upcoming series with Australia, who they'll face in a two-Test series in August, first in Sydney before returning to Eden Park.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

04:54
2
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

00:44
3
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Watch: Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


00:34
4
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

00:08
5
The plane landed safely despite the fire, which was filmed by an unnamed passenger.

Saudi Arabia World Cup team's plane catches fire on their way to their match

04:54
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHBs to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

00:15
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

00:34
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 