Big changes needed to fix strained hospital emergency wards in NZ, expert says

1 NEWS
Auckland City Hospital’s emergency department admissions are hitting record numbers, prompting officials yesterday to take the rare step of urging the public to only show up in the case of serious emergencies.

But the system itself needs to be fixed so that there is less incentive to choose an A & E over a GP, says Public Health Association CEO Warren Lindberg.

"It is a public health issue. The problem is .. access to alternatives," he told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

"When you look at the options for many people, there are some barriers. The main one for many people is cost. If they have to go to a private A&E department, they can be quite expensive."

Transportation and busy GPs are the two other main issues, he said.

"One that affects a lot of people, especially women, is you can't get the appointment with the GP when you want it," he explained. "GPs are also struggling to keep up with demand."

In a statement yesterday, the Auckland District Health Board said Auckland City Hospital’s emergency ward saw more than 1400 patients show up last week – up from 1290 in 2016.

"Many of the patients we see could have avoided hospitalisation if they had seen their GP when they first experienced symptoms," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Margaret Wilsher.

Getting children to their GP doesn’t seem to be as difficult because subsidies have removed the cost barrier, Mr Lindberg said today.

But the Government has delayed plans for cheaper GP visits for adults - a move he characterised as "a disappointment" but not entirely unexpected "given all the other demands on the Government for infrastructure in the health system".

"They have prioritised mental health and primary care," he said. "It’s just going to take them a while to figure out what’s the best way to address these issues."

In her statement yesterday, Dr Wilsher said those in genuine need of emergency care will continue to receive the same standard as usual. But she asked that "you help us by keeping the emergency department for serious emergencies".

Knowing when you’ve reached that point can be tough given our "she’ll be right" culture, Mr Lindberg acknowledged today.

"We’re encouraging people to take advantage of the public health services, but the services are all stretched," he said. "How anyone decides if the problem they’ve got is a real emergency and they really need to go to the ED – that’s a very personal challenge."

Public Health Association CEO Warren Lindberg is urging people to only show up to A&E in a true emergency. Source: Breakfast
1 NEWS
The head of primary school teacher union NZEI TE Riu Roa says today's strike action across the country is a symptom of underfunding in the sector.

Teachers are preparing for a full-day strike today for the first time in 24 years over a pay rise and a bid for smaller class sizes.

The union says that means 27,745 teachers and 1827 principals won't be at work.

More than 1200 schools will be closing when primary school teachers walk off the job. Source: 1 NEWS

Union head Lynda Stuart, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said there is a real struggle to attract people into teaching, and to keep them there.

"We're really struggling within education at the moment with primary teaching and secondary teaching," Ms Stuart said.

"People have got lots of options when they leave school ... they can go into all sorts of different things and teaching just isn't attracting them.

"This is a symptom of underfunding.

"We're marching across this country because our kids are that important to us."

Now, parents must work out what to do with their children on Wednesday. Source: 1 NEWS

The union is seeking a 16 per cent pay rise across the board, she said, as well as smaller class sizes and more support available for teachers to deal with challenging students or those with learning difficulties.

Offers made by the government were unacceptable for more experienced teachers, she said.

"For those people at the top end of the scale it's certainly not a significant enough shift," Ms Stuart said.

"They have huge experience in the classroom and we want to acknowledge that moving forward ... we want a significant pay jolt for everyone."

Ms Stuart said the decision to strike now, after a wave of industrial actions by other unions this year, was not to do with the Labour Government coming into power.

She said teachers had numerous "fights" with the National government over issues like national standards and class sizes, and that it was simply the right time.

"This was going to have to happen," she said.

"When you are government it is your responsibility to fix what you see in front of you ... and it's time to fix this."

"We're really clear about the solutions we bring to the table for negotiation."

The Ministry of Education has said it values the work of principals and teacher immensely, and that reaching a settlement is a priority, but also that they are disappointed with the action.

Spokesperson Ellen MacGregor-Reid said "we are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action while we are still in the negotiating process".

"Both parties wish to explore every possible avenue to reach an agreement ... we will continue to negotiate in good faith," Ms MacGregor-Reid said.

Lynda Stuart of NZEI Te Riu Roa says it is increasingly difficult to attract and retain good teachers. Source: Breakfast
Queenstown locals attended a public meeting last night to discuss a proposal to extend airport noise boundaries in residential areas.

The Otago Daily Times reports around 200 people attended the meeting.

The Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) has proposed expanding the boundary as part of a plan to double the number of flights to and from the town's airport.

The boundary's expansion would affect another 3000 homes, and locals living near the airport say the noise created by the flights are already impacting their quality of life.  

The number of flights from the town could have to expand from 21,000 to 41,600 to cope with the estimated 2.5 million passengers travelling to and from the resort by 2045.

Source: 1 NEWS
