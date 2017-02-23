 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Big and beautiful, bold and boisterous' sea lions return to Otago beaches

share

Jordan Oppert  

1 NEWS Reporter

The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust are welcoming the return of sea lions at mainland beaches on the Otago coast, especially the females.

With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

Source: 1 NEWS

As of late, there's been a big push to keep dogs on leads around beaches and be aware of sea lions resting following a number of incidents where they were mauled.

Stephen Broni from the Trust says at this time of year the handful of females still on the Otago coast are looking for somewhere to breed and have their pups.

It's important the public continue to give them space if and when they come across them.

The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust and DOC are interested in any sightings of female sea lions which are creamy/silver colour between now and Christmas.

"Big and beautiful, bold and boisterous, they are delight to watch if you just give them space," he said. 

"The Dunedin public have embraced their return to our beaches where we can continue to recreate as before in the presence of one of our iconic endangered species," he said.

Related

Jordan Oppert

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

03:52
It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.

Watch: 'Sorrow, anger, aroha' - Te Ururoa Flavell on Maori Party's election defeat

He says someone should have written a manual about life after Parliament because it's been a huge adjustment for him.

04:09
The Riverside Tavern was left without a connection for five days, and Chorus says it should have done better.

'It's an iron curtain' - Auckland tavern left frustrated by Chorus' lack of customer service

The Riverhead Tavern was left without internet for five days.

02:02

Compromise option costing around $140 million chosen for Auckland's new America's Cup base

A cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharves could be established, but there won't be a major extension.


01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 