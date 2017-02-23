'Big and beautiful, bold and boisterous' sea lions return to Otago beaches

The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust are welcoming the return of sea lions at mainland beaches on the Otago coast, especially the females.

Source: 1 NEWS

As of late, there's been a big push to keep dogs on leads around beaches and be aware of sea lions resting following a number of incidents where they were mauled.

Stephen Broni from the Trust says at this time of year the handful of females still on the Otago coast are looking for somewhere to breed and have their pups.

It's important the public continue to give them space if and when they come across them.

The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust and DOC are interested in any sightings of female sea lions which are creamy/silver colour between now and Christmas.

"Big and beautiful, bold and boisterous, they are delight to watch if you just give them space," he said.

