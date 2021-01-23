'Big admirers' of Bernie Sanders bring viral inauguration meme to East Auckland historical village

Bernie Sanders memes have hit New Zealand shores after a software engineer developed a new website that can position the 79-year-old senator anywhere in the world.

Bernie Sanders at Howick Historical Village in Auckland. Source: Supplied

All eyes were on Sanders' outfit after he attended US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Thursday.

His casual beige attire, complete with oversize mittens, took the internet by storm, as the former Vermont senator was originally photographed masked-up and socially distanced for the event.

Attendees including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listen during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Sanders pulled out of the race for the US presidency in April last year and the irony of him making a come-back of sorts has not been lost on social media with users across multiple platforms beaming the warm-woolied Sanders into various locations.

Nick Sawhney, a Computer Science graduate student at New York University, jumped on the trend and developed a website where users could put Sanders anywhere in the world using Google Maps street view.

Today, Sanders made it to New Zealand, popping up on Auckland’s Howick Historical Village Instagram page ahead of their inaugural Summer Soirée evening tonight.



Krissy Perrett, General Manager of Howick Historical Village told 1 NEWS they were "just having a bit of fun with the trend".

"Obviously, we are big admirers of Bernie Sanders work ethic and his quality knitwear... and he would be feeling very comfortable and right at home at our soirée tonight," Perrett said.

Other images of Sanders have appeared across the internet as the trend shows no signs of abating.