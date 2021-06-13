TODAY |

Biden makes nightclub from deadliest LGBTQ community mass shooting in US history a national memorial

Source:  Associated Press

On the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, President Joe Biden said that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial. Source: Associated Press

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in US history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as Latin Night was being celebrated at the club.

Biden said in a statement today that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose" and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

The president emphasised that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. 

Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community

“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of colour,” Biden said.

White House advisers Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond hosted a virtual roundtable on Friday with LGBTQ leaders, gun violence survivors and gun control advocates.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, walked Saturday with the crowd for the Capitol Pride Walk And Rally in Washington.

“We still have so much to do," Harris said.


New Zealand
North America
Social Issues
