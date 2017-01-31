 

Bid to end homelessness in Tauranga by 2020

Homelessness in Tauranga will be a thing of the past by 2020 if social agencies collaborating on the issue are successful.

New Zealand's biggest social housing provider is planning on buying more than 1000 homes from Housing NZ.
New Zealand's largest non-government social housing provider, Accessible Properties, is expected to purchase almost all of Housing New Zealand's portfolio of around 1100 homes in Tauranga, to tackle the city's housing shortage. 

"It will be addressing some of the city's homelessness, and also adding to the whole project that is going to create a better environment in this city," said Paul Adams, Accessible Properties chair.

Te Tuinga Whanau Services is helping give vulnerable families a future by teaching basic life skills at Whare Tauranga.

Since its inception six months ago, the group has helped around 20 families.

A former tenant of the whare, Clyviena Tai, now has her own home and big dreams for her future. 

"I wanted to try and gain some more skills by doing some courses and stuff. I'm just used to doing factory work and I want to do more than that," she said.

The Government has introduced a comprehensive housing plan, injecting $300 million to buy or lease properties suitable for emergency housing, rental subsidies and support.

But those on the frontline say money is just the beginning.

"There has to be an understanding at governmental level what the frontline of social services looks like and how those people can best connect. You can't have the resources going to the back of offices," said Tommy Wilson of Te Tuinga Whanua Services.

The group hope to end homelessness in the area by 2020, while also healing once broken families.

