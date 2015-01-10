 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information after two motorcyclists were seen travelling at excessive speeds thought to be in excess of 300 km/h near Upper Hutt over Queen's Birthday weekend.

At about midday Saturday, police say they spotted two Japanese 1000cc sports bikes travelling on State Highway 2, just south of the Remutaka Range, at 247km/h.

When the riders saw police, they accelerated away at speeds thought to be in excess of 300km/h.

"The speeds these riders have reached on a State Highway are beyond dangerous. The risk they posed to themselves and other road users is unimaginable," Wellington Road Policing Senior Sergeant Thomas McIntyre says.

"At 247km/h, the riders would have been travelling at just under 70 metres per second — had they crashed they would have killed themselves and possibly other road users. Our roads are not a race track. 

"This behaviour is unacceptable and puts others at risk," he went on to say.

Anyone with information about this incident or the riders involved is urged to contact their local police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:14
2
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:20
4
The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

5
The media are desperate for word on who will give Meghan Markle away, now her father won't be attending.

Meghan Markle is going on a solo outing ...with the Queen

'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police say they spotted two Japanese sports bikes travelling on SH2 at 247 km/h before they accelerated away, on Saturday.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 