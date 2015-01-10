'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police are appealing for information after two motorcyclists were seen travelling at excessive speeds thought to be in excess of 300 km/h near Upper Hutt over Queen's Birthday weekend.

At about midday Saturday, police say they spotted two Japanese 1000cc sports bikes travelling on State Highway 2, just south of the Remutaka Range, at 247km/h.

When the riders saw police, they accelerated away at speeds thought to be in excess of 300km/h.

"The speeds these riders have reached on a State Highway are beyond dangerous. The risk they posed to themselves and other road users is unimaginable," Wellington Road Policing Senior Sergeant Thomas McIntyre says.

"At 247km/h, the riders would have been travelling at just under 70 metres per second — had they crashed they would have killed themselves and possibly other road users. Our roads are not a race track.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and puts others at risk," he went on to say.