'Beyond belief' - Wife turns up at checkpoint to collect drink-driving husband with alcohol reading even higher than his

A woman driving through an alcohol checkpoint to pick up her husband who'd been caught drink-driving was herself found over the limit with an even higher reading than him.

Police checkpoint Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington Police say they're disappointed with the results of the checkpoint that was put in place on Mazengarb Road in Paraparaumu between 7.30pm and 9pm last night.

They say a large number of drivers were tested with six being charged and summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

One 54-year-old man was processed for excess breath alcohol of above the legal limit.

He called his wife to collect him but as she drove through the checkpoint to pick him up she was processed for excess breath alcohol, and had an even higher reading than her husband.

The 55-year-old woman has been served a 28 day suspension.

Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Jan Craig says it is beyond belief someone would turn up to an alcohol checkpoint, to pick up another drink driver, when they had been drinking themselves.

"It's alarming that there are still drivers who are willing to risk harming others in the community by driving whilst impaired," Inspector Craig said.

Five of the people charged were processed for excess breath alcohol, ranging between 390 micrograms to 701 mcg.

Two of the five were charged for their third and subsequent offence.

One of those, a 55-year-old man, was arrested for breaching bail conditions, and is due to appear in the Porirua District Court next Tuesday.

One disqualified driver was arrested and their vehicle was ordered off the road until a Warrant of Fitness was obtained.

"Our staff are working hard to keep everyone safe on our roads, but we can't do it alone," Inspector Craig said.

"If you are drinking please plan ahead and organise a sober driver or a taxi to get home safely," she said.