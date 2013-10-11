 

'Better work stories' - Guns, drugs and $2.5 million cash found in West Auckland when police called to break up golf club fight

Two men using golf clubs to fight each other at an Auckland house has sparked a police search which discovered four assault rifles, ammunition, two kilogrammes of methamphetamine and about $2.5 million in cash.

The haul was picked up when police were called to a Te Atatu property late yesterday morning, police have revealed.

They were initially called because of reports of two men fighting with golf clubs.

When they arrived officers allegedly saw drugs on the property, which led them to conduct a fuller search.

They found four AR15 firearms, more than 400 rounds of ammunition, two kilogrammes of methamphetamine and an estimated $2.5 million in cash.

"This was a significant find, and it's enormously pleasing to have these drugs and firearms off the street," said Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small.

The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $2 million, he said.

Detective Small said the find was "gold". 

"A good haul, very pleased to get that off the streets."

Detective Small said being called out to two men fighting with golf clubs did not surprise him.

"Nothing surprises me, I think it’s our campaign ad, better work stories.

"It’s just something around the corner you didn’t see coming." 

A 48-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Waitakere District Court on Monday where Dectective Small said he will apply for bail, which police will be opposing. 

'Better work stories' - Guns, drugs and $2.5 million cash found in West Auckland when police called to break up golf club fight

