'Better than sleeping in a car' - Maori social service provider helping struggling Northland whanau as rental prices rise

A Northland Maori social service provider is using a former campground facility to help whanau in need of housing.

Te Nohoanga is a 14 unit emergency housing complex in Kaeo, owned and operated by mandated iwi authority Te Runanga O Whangaroa, and it's their second complex.

It's helped families like Andrea Brown's.

She was previously living in a van with her partner, while their nine children lived in a one-bedroom unit with her mother.

She says the emergency housing complex has been like living in luxury.

"There's quite a few of us that stay here. It's been awesome since we've been here. It's better than sleeping in a car."

Te Nohoanga manager Wendy Epiha told TVNZ 1's Te Karere that some whanau who end up at the complex are in despair.

"The kaupapa here is that we actually help them to become registered with the Housing New Zealand register, and where possible actually help them to look for rent.

"But they're in the line with 100 other people and so what may only look like 12 weeks or three months could possibly end up being 36 weeks," she said.

Until permanent accommodation is found for whanau, Ms Epiha said they try their best to provide them with the tools to better their living situation.

"Rental accommodation right now in Kaeo is quite limited which means they either go north or they go into Kerikeri or Kaikohe.