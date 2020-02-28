Better luck next time: Lotto jackpots to $43 million after no Powerball winner found

No lucky Kiwi found themselves $38 million richer tonight following the Lotto Powerball draw, meaning it has jackpotted once again – to a whopping $43 million.

Source: 1 NEWS

Tonight's numbers were 11, 23, 28, 4, 16 and 7 along with 36 as the bonus ball and the Powerball which was 5.

The Powerball proved to be the difference with seven people sharing Lotto's $1 million First Division, meaning they take home $142,857 each.

Funnily enough, the night's biggest winner was the one who took out Strike - the first four balls drawn in the right order – which was worth $400,000.

Lotto confirmed the prize will now jackpot to $43m for its Big Wednesday draw.

"What a life-changer. If the jackpot is won by a single player on Wednesday, they'll be taking home the second largest prize ever won in Lotto New Zealand's history," Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, said.

"If it's won on Wednesday, we know so many people will benefit from this prize.

"Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It's going to make such a difference in their community."