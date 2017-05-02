'The best experience of my life' - young Aucklander with cerebral palsy taken on wild jetski ride by star tradies

A young Auckland woman had the opportunity of a lifetime to get out of her comfort zone and ended up ripping through the Auckland Harbour on a jetski with famous tradies, Logan Dodds and Jesse James Cassrels.

Writer Grace Stratton, 18, contacted Jesse after he released a video skydiving from a hot air balloon, wanting to interview him for her website.

"I began my blog from a hospital bed, so the opportunities I've gotten mean more than anything to me," Ms Stratton said.

Adventurer Jesse offered to take Grace, who has cerebral palsy, out on a jetski trip on the Auckland Harbour on Anzac Day.

"I think we both just wanted to do it for us, I wanted to know Jesse's story he wanted to know mine," Grace said.

"I was a bit scared that Jesse was doing it because he 'pitied' me but that thought was quickly shut down. Jesse has the biggest heart of anyone I know, and he is honest, non-judgmental, wonderful.

"Jetskiing was an adventure but the most adventurous and truly meaningful thing to come out of that day for me was the friendships and connection that I have developed with Logan and Jesse."

"It was never intended to be a video, which is why its so beautiful because it is authentic," she said.

But what she didn't know was that Internet sensation Logan was also coming along for the ride.

"Jesse and I needed some functional help, as in getting on and off the jetski - Jesse couldn't have done it alone and I am only so helpful."The well-known video-maker ended up filming the experience with his GoPro.

"I think what made the day so special was that we each were doing something natural to us that we loved, for Jesse that was jet skiing and the water and for me that was talking to people, hearing stories. Logan on the other hand was able to do something he loved, filming."

Logan said he was looking forward to more experiences with Grace, who he described as a "legend".

"It was amazing to give back in such a special way, seeing the smile on Grace's face will be something I won't forget in a long time," he said.

Grace said being able to trust the men out on the water was the reason they were her heroes.

"The jetski was the best experience of my life and the first of many adventures with the boys."