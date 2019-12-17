The best day to buy the most popular Christmas gifts revealed

A third of New Zealanders are leaving Christmas shopping until the last minute, new data shows.

Data from PriceSpy looked at the shopping habits of around 500 Kiwis for the silly season.

It found six per cent did their shopping one year out, with most people leaving it two months in advance, and 29 per cent hitting the stores in the final week.

But it might not be a bad thing.

Online click data from last year revealed those who held off on the most popular Christmas gifts until Christmas Eve did get a potential saving.

For the best experience, retail expert Jill Brinsdon says its best to know what you want before you shop.

“You have to be prepared to think ‘I’m going out there, I’m gonna get my $25 off these five presents, but I really have to find them cause there’s no wriggle room here,” says Ms Brinsdon.

Another expert, Alastair Burns of online retailer Mighty Ape said if people want a bargain, it's better to wait until Boxing Day sales.