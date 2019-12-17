TODAY |

The best day to buy the most popular Christmas gifts revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

A third of New Zealanders are leaving Christmas shopping until the last minute, new data shows.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Data revealed those who held off buying the most popular gifts until December 24 did get a potential saving. Source: 1 NEWS

Data from PriceSpy looked at the shopping habits of around 500 Kiwis for the silly season. 

It found six per cent did their shopping one year out, with most people leaving it two months in advance, and 29 per cent hitting the stores in the final week.

But it might not be a bad thing.

Online click data from last year revealed those who held off on the most popular Christmas gifts until Christmas Eve did get a potential saving.

For the best experience, retail expert Jill Brinsdon says its best to know what you want before you shop.

“You have to be prepared to think ‘I’m going out there, I’m gonna get my $25 off these five presents, but I really have to find them cause there’s no wriggle room here,” says Ms Brinsdon.

Another expert, Alastair Burns of online retailer Mighty Ape said if people want a bargain, it's better to wait until Boxing Day sales.

“But the thing is that’s only excess stock so if they’re after those really hot toys or hot items for Christmas, get in now,” said Mr Burns.

New Zealand
Economy
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening staff member at primary school in Hastings
3
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
4
Surveillance fears over plans to put sensors in state houses
5
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man shot by police after allegedly threatening staff member at primary school in Hastings

Crash closes State Highway 30 near Rotorua, multiple people injured

One person injured on fishing boat off East Cape coast, rescue ship on its way

Fire crews responding to 'well-involved' fire at New Plymouth business