Bennett questions Govt's handling of coronavirus after details on third confirmed case not given for hours

Paula Bennett has questioned the Government’s handling of coronavirus after details on New Zealand's third confirmed case were not given for hours after it was announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party deputy leader's comments in Parliament come after Minister of Health Dr David Clark revealed the case during a TV interview with MediaWorks this morning, but did not give details on the case or any information about the whereabouts of the person.

The details were later supplied in a Ministry of Health press conference at 1pm today.

Ms Bennett questioned Winston Peters - who was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister - about the delay during Parliament's question time.

"Why did it take almost six hours after the Minister of Health confirmed a third case of Covid-19 on live television this morning for the Director-General of Health to provide any further details to the public?"

Mr Peters appeared less than happy with the line of questioning.

Auckland man whose family visited Iran confirmed as NZ's third coronavirus victim

"Because the Government is acting in a responsible, timely manner and at the behest of the medical experts who are in the front line in this case, and we regret the attempt to sensationalise what is a problem that we in this country must all face together," he said before Ms Bennett pressed on.

"Does she think, then, that it is at the behest of those medical experts that a Minister of Health makes an announcement on live television, and yet more details are not provided to the public for many hours afterwards?" she asked.

Mr Peters once again referenced medical experts in his response.

"Again, we do not intend to prosecute the correctness of the information to the public via only the media. Public statements will be made when the medical experts are certain of what they are saying.