Beneficiaries picking kiwifruit industry as worker shortage ends

A large number of beneficiaries are finding employment in New Zealand's kiwifruit industry.

It comes as the kiwifruit labour shortage ends and packhouses are in full swing boxing fruit for export.

The Ministry of Social Development says between March and May more than 1000 people swapped benefits for seasonal work.

"It gives a number of opportunities to such a large number of people, I think it's fantastic when we can help hundreds of people rather than just 10s and 20s," Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryan told 1 NEWS.

The ministry spends $9 million dollars a year and works with more than a dozen providers to offer employment and training programmes.

Those programmes help support people on their journey off the benefit and into work.

One former beneficiary has his eyes set on the top job after getting into the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry on the ground floor.

"I've grown, as a man as person, as a worker." Jimmy Winitana, Seeka Packing Supervisor said.

