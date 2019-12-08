Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial

Beneficiaries in Auckland are now being delivered My Food Bag as part of a new Government trial, but not everyone is a fan.

Hundreds of families have been given My Food Bag boxes, with Ministry of Social Development's Viv Rickard saying they were trying to be creative by looking at different ways to support clients.

Up to 1000 emergency food bags will be delivered as part of the trial. It comes as more people are struggling to put food on the table, with almost 100,000 New Zealanders a month having to ask WINZ for more to eat.

Costing between $200-$300, the emergency food kit is intended to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for a family for a week.

"I would call it nice, it's nice food but no frills," Mr Rickard said.

However, recipient Gail Watkins said there was not enough food for her and her daughter to last a week.

She said her daughter was gluten-free, so was unable to eat some of the ingredients.

Auckland Action Against Poverty's Ricardo Menéndez March said the Government should focus on lifting benefit levels instead of "experimenting with people on the benefit over what they can or cannot eat".

National's Louise Upston said there were families that were doing it tough, the Government needed to focus on the family being able to provide their own income and reducing the cost of living.

"If they're serious about helping New Zealanders in need, there's way better things they could do."