Ben Hurley takes on wacky burger combinations at Wellington On a Plate

The annual culinary extravaganza Wellington On a Plate is back, and this year’s theme is ‘Out of Place’.
This year's offerings have seen eateries get creative, with some of the capital's delights including burger combinations like chocolate and beef, and fried chicken with ice cream.
Ben Hurley ding in to a glow in the dark burger. Source: 1 NEWS
Comedian Ben Hurley took one for the team and inhaled as many burgers as he could over a six-hour period.
The festival runs for four weeks after beginning on September 8 .