Below average temperatures forecast across NZ for first half of July

Wrap up warm over the coming days - temperatures in most of New Zealand are forecast to be colder than usual during what is the coldest time of the year.

Snow covered branch Source: 1 NEWS

The MetService's long-range forecast for July is picking below average temperatures for the first half of the month.

That's the time when, on average, temperatures tend to bottom out, MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says.

"This is typically the coldest fortnight of the year, and all indications are that most of New Zealand will see below average temperatures during this time," she said.

Recent snowfalls over the lower South Island, and the expectation of a cooler phase during the school holidays, is great news for those thinking of a ski trip during the school holidays.

"But it's a different story for the power bill," Ms Griffiths said.

The past few months have been unusually dry over the lower South Island.

Milford Sound had its driest March-to-June period since records began in 1929, with 47 per cent of normal rainfall.

Mt Cook had its third driest March-to-June in observations since 1928, with about 48 per cent of normal rainfall.

MetService is predicting a drier than normal start to July for the west of the South Island.

A relatively dry July is also predicted from Whanganui to Wellington.