 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Beloved Kiwi author Joy Cowley made a Member of the Order of New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Her stories have delighted Kiwi kids since the 1960s, but it was her early learning books that made her world famous.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:07
Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern releases letter outlining details of Winston Peters' six weeks as acting Prime Minister - and when he should contact her

Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.


00:22
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau’s controversial tweets.

01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 