Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies

Former Shortland Street actor Pua Magasiva has been found dead this morning in Wellington.

Mr Magasiva's family have confirmed the death, and his brother and fellow actor Robbie Magasiva has flown to Wellington to be alongside his sister-in-law Lizz Sadler and other Magasiva family members.

The 38-year-old was a father of two.

The actor played nurse Vinnie Kruse-Miller on Shortland Street and had roles in the Power Rangers television series, Sione's Wedding and Outrageous Fortune.

Magasiva was also a co-host on the Breakfast show on Flava, a popular New Zealand hip-hop radio station.

It's understood there are no suspicious circumstances.

A RISING STAR

Fans from around the world are taking to Twitter and Instagram to commemorate Pua in honour of his performances as Shane Clarke in the Power Rangers television series, with some saying he was their favourite character and the only reason they watched it.

In a 2012 interview with ScreenTalk, he expressed his excitement after getting a call back to play the Red Ranger in the Power Rangers Ninja Storm series.

"It was awesome, I couldn't believe it, because I watched this stuff growing up as a kid," he said.

"I love action films, it's my next goal."

Shortly after his role in Power Rangers, he was asked to join Shortland Street.

To no surprise, the Samoan-born actor became strikingly popular amongst New Zealand audiences as he pursued his role as nurse Vinnie Kruse until 2018.

In 2006, he starred in New Zealand film Sione's Wedding, and although the film was based on his character, he had little to no appearance in the film.

He enjoyed working alongside the actors behind the scenes and said they were people he looked up to, including his brother and Wentworth actor, Robbie Magasiva.

"Those boys pathed the way for us Pacific Islanders to come through," Pua said.

"I'm glad they've helped me and let me be a part of what they've created."

Off-screen, he was a radio co-host on Flava, one of New Zealands leading hip hop radio stations, where he co-hosted the Breakfast show along with Sela Alo.