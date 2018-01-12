Belgian visitor's sausage smuggling picked up by customs

A Belgian visitor has been booted out of New Zealand for keeping his sausages hidden from probing biosecurity staff.

Sausages intercepted from a Belgian visitor to New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

The man admitted to trying to conceal the meat as he passed through Auckland Airport biosecurity checks, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

"One of our x-ray operators spotted the risk items. They turned out to be pork and salami sausages, both of which could have carried diseases with the potential to cause major harm to New Zealand agriculture," MPI's Craig Hughes said.

The man was refused entry into New Zealand.

He was returning to the country on a work visa and confessed he was aware of New Zealand's strict biosecurity requirements, Mr Hughes said.