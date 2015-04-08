 

Beleaguered Waikato DHB to change policy following former chief's unauthorised travel

An audit on Waikato District Health Board chief executive Nigel Murray's expenses has criticised his unauthorised travel costs and the DHB will tighten its monitoring.

Plane

Dr Murray stepped down in October after an independent inquiry found he spent more than the agreed $25,000 he was allocated for relocation costs.

The inquiry also found Dr Murray racked up other unauthorised expenses.

The DHB today released the Audit NZ report into Dr Murray's spending "due to the public interest".

It had earlier been obtained by media outlets.

In all, the damning report says Dr Murray spent more than half of his final year out of the office on overseas and domestic trips, many of them personal, in his $560,000-a-year job.

That included details of two trips to Australia within a five-day period, for which there was no explanation or reason given.

A number of trips were not approved or approved retrospectively.

Some travel changes had resulted in a different cost, for which there was no explanation or justification.

"We found two instances of travel where the travel request form stated one purpose but the expense claims relating to the same travel period have a different stated purpose," the report said.

On one long-haul trip, Dr Murray flew business class despite a DHB policy restricting such flights to premium economy.

The audit recommended purposes for travel be clearly defined in future, documentation always be provided, staff must pay for expenses relating to personal travel or accommodation and consider implementing a DHB-wide threshold for accommodation costs.

The DHB says it will take on the recommendations.

The expenses of the chief executive and the executive directors are now reporting to the board monthly, DHB executive director of corporate services Maureen Chrystall says.

DHB chairman Bob Simcock has quit following revelations of Dr Murray's spending.

