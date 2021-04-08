Beleaguered Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson to quit amid scathing health and safety review

Beleaguered Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson is quitting.

It comes following a scathing report into health and safety at the ports, after the deaths of two workers in the recent years, and the third of a swimmer who was struck by a vessel operated by the organisation.

The ports have also been hit by ongoing delays to cargo deliveries.

The news was announced in a press release this afternoon, with the company refusing to make anyone available to 1 NEWS for an interview.

In the written statement, Gibson said attention on him had been "damaging to the company and to the great people that I work with".

"It is taking our focus off what is really important – delivering change. I can’t let that continue, so for the sake of our people and the good work that they do, I have decided to step down.”

There have been numerous calls for Gibson to step down, with Auckland Mayor Phil Goff among those expressing his frustration at goings-on.

The council owns Ports of Auckland but doesn't have the power to direct operations.

In a brief statement, Goff didn't acknowledge Gibson but said he was looking forward to the appointment of a new CEO.

“My expectation is that the new chief executive, once appointed, will move to deliver the port’s automation project as quickly as possible and implement the recommendations of the independent CHASNZ health and safety review.”

The Maritime Union said Gibson's resignation was the "right outcome" as members at the Ports were of the belief his reign had been "negative".

"As CEO Mr Gibson had engaged in an anti-union agenda, had failed to provide a safe workplace, and was responsible for an automation project that was now years behind schedule," Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison said.

"No other port in New Zealand had seen such problems."

The union was prepared to work with new management.

On August 30 last year, Pala'amo "Amo" Kalati was crushed to death by a container, while in 2018 straddle crane driver Laboom Dyer died after his crane tipped.

In April 2017, Auckland man Leslie Gelberger was fatally struck by a speeding Ports of Auckland pilot boat while he was swimming off a North Shore beach.

An independent review released last month found the ports had a culture of prioritising productivity over safety, as well as systemic health and safety problems.