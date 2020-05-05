Being open and transparent essential for employers during redundancy process, expert says

A former police crisis negotiator has been brought on board to help develop an advice programme to help employers and employees cope with the redundancy process.

It's an unfortunate fact that New Zealand has seen a lot of redundancies since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with almost 30,000 Kiwis losing their jobs between mid-March and mid-April.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Jeremy Hoskin of Super Advice talked about the advice programme his company has developed in association with former police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett.

"Everyone wants to offer and work in good faith," Mr Hoskin said.

"Use open and transparent communication - I think it's important to explain the rationale behind the reasons why things are happening so people can digest that and get a good understanding.

"If you boil it down it's bad news - and how do you deal when giving someone bad news? You don't want to lag, you want to set people's expectations early."

For employees, Mr Hoskin's best advice is to "make a plan and follow it".

"What actually do you cost - what does the family cost - write it down - consider removing non-essential items.

"You need to know your entitlement.

"Debt is another big one - people tend to bury their head in the sand when it comes to debt, but talk to the people you owe money to.

"Talk to your landlords, talk to your utility providers - you are their customer and they need customers, and they'll certainly be wanting to assist you through this."