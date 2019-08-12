TODAY |

'Being here makes me feel more Māori' - the night shift at Ihumātao

It’s wet, dark and bitterly cold, but those volunteering at the South Auckland protest site Ihumātao are working through the night by torch light.

The crew that work these shifts call themselves protectors and along with the protesters say they’re not leaving any time soon.

The occupation of the land at Māngere continues as protestors try and stop Fletcher Residential building several hundred houses on the site which is sacred to Māori.

Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson joined the volunteers doing the overnight shift.

Watch his full story above.
 

Source: Marae
