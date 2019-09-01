Behind the story: NIWA researchers going on difficult hunt to unravel the mysterious lives of eels

NIWA scientist Dr Eimear Egan is on a mission to learn more about the mysterious lives of eels before they reach New Zealand to start life in fresh water.

The first challenge is collecting tiny, translucent shortfin and longfin eels, called glass eels, from rivermouths around New Zealand.

"You're standing in the surf at night, there's no lights and you can't see what you're trying to catch," Dr Egan said in a statement.

The longfin eel is only found in New Zealand, and both tuna species are a taonga for Maori.

Dr Egan is hoping to find out where in the western Pacific Ocean eel larvae are coming from, which ocean currents they're using to get to New Zealand and whether changing ocean temperatures are having an effect on them.