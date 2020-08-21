A behind-the-scenes look at life in an Auckland Covid-19 testing centre

Staff at an Auckland Covid-19 testing facility are bringing some "Pacific humour" while they get their community tested.

The St John testing facility is made up of a group of 22 people, from different community health providers, coming together with only a day’s notice last Sunday.

“For them, this is what they signed up for, you know it’s that giving back,” Silao Vaisola Sefo, chief executive of South Seas Healthcare, said.

The testing station has seen about 230 people drive through a day, with 1000 swabs taken. The staff are asking each person tested about their symptoms, any contact with potential cases, travel history, and how people are referred.

The team like to keep it light and customers happy.

“You know you’ve got that Pacific humour, we laugh we do a bit of dancing, you've got to do what you've got to do to get through," Mr Sefo said.