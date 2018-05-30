 

Behind the scenes at the Indianapolis 500 with Kiwi racing ace Scott Dixon

Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland checked out the iconic US race track.
Baby dies in his sleep at Queensland daycare centre

Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Watch: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse coach Anthony Peden, who stepped down today, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

Prayer Ready, 14, died in 2015, after choking on her dinner while shut in a room with her family.

Christchurch City Council is looking at opening up housing stock that’s long been boarded up.

Social housing left empty due to meth contamination set to be made available to Christchurch tenants

The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.


Archaeologists uncover Maori village dating back to 14th century in Gisborne - 'A really important period of New Zealand history'

The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.

Two men have since been arrested over the incident.


 
