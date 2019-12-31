TODAY |

Behind the scenes as Auckland's Sky Tower prepares for monster New Year's fireworks display

In Auckland, the New Year will be brought in with New Zealand's largest fireworks display at the Sky Tower.

It's taken about 12 months to prepare for the show, with a team of 12 working hard ahead of the big day.

Now 200 metres above central Auckland, half a tonne of fireworks is ready to go.

With 3500 effects, the annual Sky Tower display requires two tonnes of equipment and 14 kilometres of cabling.

This year, part of the show is being set off from new heights - the 64th floor.

"That's the first time we've fired [from the level], it's 240m," Pyrostar's Rob McDermott told 1 NEWS today.

"It's the highest show in the highest hemisphere."

It's all set to be in sync with music and lights on other landmarks in the city.

Streets are going to be closed in the CBD tonight, so people keen to watch are urged to find themselves a good spot.

If you can't make it out, 1 NEWS will be live streaming the fireworks display from midnight on TVNZ1, and online on the 1 NEWS website and Facebook page.

New Zealand
Auckland
