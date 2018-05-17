'Behind every single dollar is an un-met need' - Adern explains thinking behind first Budget

Jacinda Ardern has defended her first Budget as prime minister with a passionate defence in Parliament this afternoon.

Responding to opposition leader Simon Bridges' scathing assessment, Ms Ardern said this years Budget laid a foundation for the future.

"Budgets, even when designed to serve an entire country - an entire population - is still a very personal thing, because behind every single dollar is a story," Ms Ardern said.

"Behind every single dollar is an un-met need.

Other related stories:

"No decision in this budget was made lightly. No decision was ever flippant or less important than the other. Each was considered, it was prioritised; it was balanced to form some firm foundations for the future."