'Beggars belief' that PPE would fail, Waitematā DHB nurse says after three fall ill with Covid-19

A nurse at Waitematā DHB, where three staff have contracted Covid-19, says its use of PPE has been inadequate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Phil Pennington of rnz.co.nz

A third Covid-19 case was confirmed yesterday at Waitakere Hospital, with two other cases in the past several days.

The source of infection has not yet been confirmed, though the staff cared for St Margrets rest home residents positive with coronavirus.

Waitematā DHB told the Health Ministry all staff wore personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for them, that nurses had access to full PPE and wore it at all times.

The nurse said it was "beggars belief" that PPE would fail.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the DHB is investigating the infections.

"They really need to investigate this fully to make sure there is no possible breaches of PPE."

PPE was not "completely foolproof", Government minister Grant Robertson said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While the nurse said it "wouldn't be 100 per cent foolproof, but it certainly would be very, very effective" and it was hard to believe the PPE itself would fail.

So far the DHB has stood down 57 staff over the risk of infection.

It said it aimed to have an audit done by next week by someone from within the DHB.

The nurse, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to RNZ, scoffed at that: "That's like an organisation using their own auditors that are paid by them, to audit them".

She said the DHB's communication about PPE and its use and fitting of full-filter N95 masks had been poor.

"The N95 mask, none of the even senior staff seemed to know [a month ago] there even was such a mask, and that those N95 masks are required to be tested to each individual person."

Another source said there are current, ongoing problems with fitting the masks for staff across different areas of the DHB's hospitals at Waitakere and North Shore.

The nurse said that more recently better information began coming out, but in fits and starts, and by mid-April there was no consensus on mask use.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They said debate on PPE use was still going when the rest home residents were being admitted.

She didn't have confidence in the DHB so did her own research into masks.

"It strikes me as negligent, but not strange.

"Because in my experience, particularly at Waitematā DHB, is that they are ill prepared, their communication is not consistent."

She had heard of another DHB, in the South Island, that also had poor PPE practice, she said.

"So what they need to do is... independently consult with the people that were directly involved."

"They need to speak with nurses that were infected, and to guarantee them anonymity and immunity from any negative impact that the DHB might have against them.