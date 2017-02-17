 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


'Been a huge effort' - Richie McCaw posts school kids' amazing 'thank you' to chopper pilots

1 NEWS

An aerial photo posted by Richie McCaw showing Halswell School children forming the words "thank you" to firefighting helicopter pilots has had thousands of likes on the former All Black captain's Facebook page.

McCaw is a pilot and co-director of Christchurch Helicopters, one of the companies that's been dropping buckets of water on the massive Port Hills fire this week.

Halswell School children form the words "thank you" to firefighting helicopter pilots.

Source: Facebook/ Richie McCaw

He has been taking people out of the affected areas and assisting the Fire Service, the company said earlier in the week.

"Halswell school came out to say thank you to all the helicopter pilots for their work on the Port Hills fires. Been a huge effort from a lot of people over the past week," McCaw wrote above the photo on his Facebook page today.

The post had more than 10,000 positive reactions within a hour of being put up.

Among many commenters, Leigh Hurford wrote: "A massive thanks from everyone at Halswell School for doing this for us today Richie. The kids were so excited to be able to say thanks to the pilots and other emergency service workers for their efforts over the past week and so excited to know it was it was you doing a fly by.

"A number of our children have been affected by the fires so even more special that we could say thanks."

Tash Fraser posted: "Richie you are a star! Some of the kids couldn't believe they had waved at you! You put a smile on 620 kids and all of the staff in which was a pretty crazy and scary week for most! Huge thanks from Halswell School teachers!!"

