 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'It been a battle' – head of RNZYS says it's amazing to be bringing the America's Cup home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Vice Commodore Ian Cook says winning the America’s Cup is the pinnacle of yachting.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

America's Cup LIVE: The moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as Kiwi crowd goes totally bonkers

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:30
5
Fans at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club couldn't contain their excitement at watching NZ win the cup this morning.

Video: And the crowd goes wild – cheers erupt as Team NZ takes out the America's Cup

00:23
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'Just amazing' – Hilary Barry and Brodie Kane celebrate Team New Zealand's epic America's Cup win

The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.


00:30
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

America's Cup LIVE: The moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as Kiwi crowd goes totally bonkers

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ