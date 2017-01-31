Beekeepers, tree doctors and jockeys among listed skills shortages

New Zealand is suffering a "massive skill shortage" even though there was a net gain of more than 70,000 migrants coming to live in New Zealand in 2016.

Beekeepers, tree doctors and jockeys are among 40 job categories listed as immediate skill shortages.

Also listed are construction workers, medical specialists and IT experts.

"There is a massive skill shortage. There is probably about three or four thousand more that we need than we are producing through the schooling system every year, that we have to get from overseas," said NZTech CEO Graeme Muller.

Over 41,000 work visas were issued last year, nearly 4,000 more than 2015.

However, unions fear migrants, particularly vulnerable workers on temporary visas, are being exploited by some employers.

"They use migrant labour to substitute offering higher wages and skilled training that they should in fact be doing and they need to get the balance right," said Unite Union National Director Mike Treen.

Employers in Auckland's red-hot building sector see little option but to keep turning to migrant labour.

Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly said while they need to train people they "also need to supplement people from outside".