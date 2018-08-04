Beekeepers all around NZ urged to report on the health of their hives

Emily Cooper
1 NEWS Reporter
Police are investigating a claim that a bomb threat was called in yesterday for the Auckland venue that Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux were due to talk at last night.
The bomb threat claim was made today over Twitter after the pair's show at Auckland's Powerstation was cancelled last night.
"Police are aware of this social media statement and are investigating," a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The unnamed person who made the threat has since told the NZ Herald the claim was a joke which was taken "out of context".
The controversial pair's talk was cancelled just hours before they were due to appear.
Police are appealing the public for information after shots were fired near Te Araroa Police Station, in East Cape on the North Island, on Thursday.
Officers and the Armed Offenders Squad responded to an incident in the vicinity of the station on Rata Street at around 10.30pm on August 2.
The sole police officer who was in the building at the time of the incident was unharmed but a nearby police vehicle was damaged.
The investigation is ongoing.
Any members of the public who saw or heard unusual activity on or around Rata Street at 10.30pm has been advised to call Sergeant Wayne Beattie on 06 831 0700.