Beekeepers all around NZ urged to report on the health of their hives

Police are investigating a claim that a bomb threat was called in yesterday for the Auckland venue that Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux were due to talk at last night.



The bomb threat claim was made today over Twitter after the pair's show at Auckland's Powerstation was cancelled last night.



"Police are aware of this social media statement and are investigating," a police spokesperson said in a statement.



The unnamed person who made the threat has since told the NZ Herald the claim was a joke which was taken "out of context".