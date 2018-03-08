 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Beekeeper struggles in attempt to salvage hive in murky waist high Hawke’s Bay floodwater

share

Source:

Supplied

Unfortunately the bees didn’t survive the drenching near in Eskdale.
Source: Supplied

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:20
2
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

3
Police car generic.

One person dead after collision between car and motorcycle in Waikato

01:12
4
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

00:18
5
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:30
Unfortunately the bees didn’t survive the drenching near in Eskdale.

Watch: Beekeeper struggles in attempt to salvage hive in murky waist high Hawke’s Bay floodwater

The apiculture drama played out in Eskdale today and sadly didn't end well.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.

00:28
The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

Supplies have been sent in by helicopter for guests cut off in a lodge.

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.

02:29
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 