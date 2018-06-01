 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Beefed up compliance in place for Gypsy Day as threat of Mycoplasma bovis looms - 'There's still the risk'

share

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Today is Gypsy Day, the day when the nation's cows move from farm to farm for winter feed.

It’s the time of year when dairy herds move from property to property.
Source: 1 NEWS

But with the worry of Mycoplasma bovis hanging over dairy farmers' heads, it's caused anxiety for some and forced all farmers to follow biosecurity protocol to the letter.

MPI said it's had extra compliance teams out around the country and has been taking a zero-tolerance approach.

However, despite Lauriston share milkers Dan and Paula McAtamney's vigilance over the origins of the animals arriving on their uninfected farm, they don't feel completely protected.

"There's still the risk they could have been infected somewhere along the line, but it's a risk we have to take, I guess, to carry on with our business," Ms McAtamney said.

"Farmers just need to support each other and do their best to keep themselves safe and keep others safe that they might be in contact with," Mr McAtamney said.

Around the country, thousands of cows have moved over the last week.

Federated Farmers spokesperson Chris Ford said a lot of the biosecurity protocols, like truck washing, and cows being kept separate, are based on trust.

"Extreme times, extreme measures. Everyone has to, you know, do their part. No one wants this disease to get worse," Mr Ford said.

Related

Animals

Farming

Lisa Davies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2

Indonesia volcano ejects six kilometre plume of ash

3
The choatic living room of an abandoned home.

'Mummified' body found in home of Sydney hoarder

00:30
4
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

5

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

In a statement police say: "Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Karamu Road and Pattison Road area tonight".

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 