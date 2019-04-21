Bee deaths on the rise in NZ, with nearly 100,000 colonies lost last year

Bee colony deaths in New Zealand have increased for the sixth year in a row with nearly 100,000 colonies estimated to be lost.

A file image of a hive of bees. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry for Primary Industries has commissioned Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research to conduct a colony loss survey annually since 2015, to help it monitor losses over time and understand what is driving them.

About 30 per cent of New Zealand's registered beekeepers completed the 2020 Colony Loss Survey.

A report released this week on the results showed the overall loss rate for winter 2020 was 11.3 per cent - approximately 99,150 colonies - an 8.5 per cent increase on 2019.

The most commonly reported reasons for a colony death was problems with queen bees (33.1 per cent), suspected varroa mite and related complications (31 per cent), followed by suspected starvation (7.6 per cent) and wasps (6.6 per cent).

Director of the New Zealand Colony Loss Survey, Manaaki Whenua principal economist Pike Stahlmann-Brown, said while colony losses in New Zealand were trending upwards, they still remained low by international standards.

"So there's a good news - bad news story there," Pike Stahlmann-Brown said.

As with previous years, average loss rates were significantly higher for non-commercial beekeepers. Small hobbyists lost 27.9 per cent of their colonies over winter 2020, on average, compared to 10.4 per cent for the largest commercial operators.

Figures from MPI show about 8000 of the 9200 beekeeping enterprises registered in New Zealand had 50 hives or less and were considered hobby beekeepers.

Pike Stahlmann-Brown said the survey showed small beekeeping operations were more likely to get information from YouTube and beekeeping clubs. In contrast, bee scientists and scientific publications became increasingly important as operation size increased.

"It's certainly the case that hobbyist beekeepers have less experience on average than commercial beekepeers, it's also true to say though that commercial beekeepers are maybe differently motivated, they have a commercial motivation to keep their hives in top order."